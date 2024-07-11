Food Safety Department launches special medical camps for street food vendors

The Food Safety Department on Thursday launched special medical camps for street food vendors, including those selling pani puri.

P. Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai, said the camps would be held once every week and would have ward-wise batches. “This includes street vendors selling/handling food such as pani puri and bajji. As planned earlier, attendance has been made compulsory for all pani puri vendors,” he said.

Food Safety Training and Certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) were also issued. A total of 627 FSSAI licences were issued for street vendors on the occasion. It was jointly held with the Greater Chennai Corporation and Tamil Nadu Urban Livelihoods Mission. Earlier, the Food Safety Department had conducted inspections at pani puri outlets in the city.