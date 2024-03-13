Food Safety Department collects samples from eateries to check on use of colouring agents

March 13, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly a month after the Tamil Nadu government banned the sale of cotton candy upon finding traces of industrial dye Rhodamine-B in samples lifted in Chennai, the Food Safety Department has tightened its grip on the use of non-permitted food colours. In the last two days, teams of food safety officials have inspected over 200 eateries across the city, lifting food samples for analysis.

It was on February 17 when cotton candy sale was banned after it was found that Rhodamine-B was used as an artificial colouring agent. An official of the Food Safety Department, Chennai, said that officials have started to inspect eateries across the city to check on the use of food colouring agents.

“On Monday, our teams conducted raids at various eateries and lifted food samples randomly for analysis. Samples of food in which colours are added, such as cauliflower manchurian, chicken 65, grilled chicken and rose milk, are being collected,” he said.

A total of 19 teams have been involved in the raids. So far, 214 eateries were inspected and 25 samples have been lifted, he said, adding: “There are approved artificial food colours. But at times, regulations are violated and colours are used that make food unsafe for consumption. Rhodamine-B should not be used as a colouring agent. We are identifying non-permitted food colouring agents through this drive. This will continue till we lift random samples, and cover all the areas.”

There are Food Safety and Standards Authority of India regulations for the use of colouring agents in food. Permitted synthetic colours and recommended levels have been stipulated, he added.

