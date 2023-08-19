Food quality in Amma canteens to improve

August 19, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Food quality in Amma canteens is set to improve as the Food and Consumer Protection Department has started exploring various options for providing quality groceries at subsidised rates.

Officials of various agencies such as Greater Chennai Corporation and Food and Consumer Protection Department held a meeting recently to study the feasibility of improving the quality of food in Amma canteens.

Following complaints from residents in various localities about the deteriorating quality of food in the canteens, the civic body has asked the Food and Consumer Protection Department to supply groceries at subsidised rates.

Currently, Amma canteens are providing food to 1.5 lakh residents every day in Chennai. Owing to the rising expenses, the Greater Chennai Corporation spent ₹120 crore last year for canteens. The Corporation is getting rice at ₹1 and wheat at ₹17.25 per kg from the State government. Once the Food Department provides superior quality of oil, cereals, pulses and spices at subsidised rates, the State government is also expected to make a decision to provide good quality vegetables at subsidised rates. A final decision is expected to be taken by the government shortly.

Many workers of the canteens have been complaining that the supply of vegetables, curd, spices and pulses have been inadequate. Residents have also demanded that the government take initiatives to improve the taste of food and the quality of food supplied in the canteens.

In the report on local bodies for the year ended March 31, 2015, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had flagged the issue of rising expenditure on Amma canteens. It crossed ₹100 crore in 2014-2015. The expenditure continued to rise in the past few years owing to inflated prices of groceries even after the civic body reduced the number of canteens and the number of workers. The civic body also registered a dip in the number of beneficiaries. Many residents also complained that the vegetables in the food was inadequate and of inferior quality.

Chennai Corporation officials said they had planned to improve all Amma canteens that recorded a daily revenue of ₹1,500 in the first phase. “We will remove old items. We will procure new utensils. We will paint the canteens, clean the premises to support more beneficiaries. We are determined to provide good quality food for all the beneficiaries of Amma canteens,” said an official.