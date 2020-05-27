Food provided to migrant workers at Rajarthinam stadium in Chennai

CHENNAI

27 May 2020 23:53 IST

On Wednesday, they were brought in buses to board a Shramik Special at Egmore railway station.

Food packets were provided at Rajarthinam stadium to migrant workers who were leaving to their home towns and villages.

Before boarding, they were provided with food packets and water bottles by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services director and DGP C. Sylendra Babu along with volunteers.

