On the occasion of World Service Day, various projects were conducted by The Lions Clubs International Chennai on Tuesday. During the event, food packets were provided to 500 poor people and a free eye screening camp was also conducted where over 200 persons got their eyes tested. First vice district governor Ln. M. Praveenlal, district chairperson for the welfare of differently-abled persons Ln. Gopinath and others participated in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.