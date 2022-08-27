‘Food matters, cookware too’

A venture by this Sholinganallur resident attempts to restore the glory of traditional Indian cooking utensils

August 27, 2022 17:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

During her pregnancy, Mahalakshmi became extremely conscious of her routine, replacing practices that would not do her and the yet-to-be-born any good with those that would.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The kitchen was particularly in for an overhaul — down to the cookware. She switched to iron, clay and wooden cookware, which she and her husband had sourced from artisans across the country. Somewhere along the way, the preparation for the birth of her child led to the birth of an enterprise. She launched Great Indian Kitchen, which offers traditional cookware known to be safe. “Not many realise healthy food originates with healthy cookware,” says Mahalakshmi, who runs her operations from her home in Sholinganallur. The brand currently has 15 products on offer including dosa tawas, kadais, spoons, ladles, spatulas and tableware. Combos start at ₹2000. For details, visit their website www.mygreatindian kitchen.com/

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai Downtown

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app