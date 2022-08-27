‘Food matters, cookware too’

A venture by this Sholinganallur resident attempts to restore the glory of traditional Indian cooking utensils

During her pregnancy, Mahalakshmi became extremely conscious of her routine, replacing practices that would not do her and the yet-to-be-born any good with those that would.

The kitchen was particularly in for an overhaul — down to the cookware. She switched to iron, clay and wooden cookware, which she and her husband had sourced from artisans across the country. Somewhere along the way, the preparation for the birth of her child led to the birth of an enterprise. She launched Great Indian Kitchen, which offers traditional cookware known to be safe. “Not many realise healthy food originates with healthy cookware,” says Mahalakshmi, who runs her operations from her home in Sholinganallur. The brand currently has 15 products on offer including dosa tawas, kadais, spoons, ladles, spatulas and tableware. Combos start at ₹2000. For details, visit their website www.mygreatindian kitchen.com/