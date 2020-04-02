Food kits distributed to porters at Egmore railway station

Officials of Southern Railway have pitched in funds for procuring rice and other commodities. This was put together in essential food kits, consisting of rice, oil, and other cooking commodities and the kits were distributed to the porters of the Chennai Egmore railway station. More than 130 food kits were distributed to the porters on Thursday.

A senior official of Southern Railway said the daily porters, who depend on the operation of passenger trains for their daily earnings, have been left without any jobs since passenger train operations have been cancelled till April 14.

The commodities, consisting of 11 items including 5 kilograms of rice, an oil packet and other items, were distributed to 130 porters who are without jobs at the Egmore railway station.

The IRCTC, the catering arm of the Railway, has been distributing free lunch for migrant labourers and homeless persons at Katpadi railway station and in Vellore. More than 1,000 food packets were distributed a few days ago.