Food festival inaugurated

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Friday inaugurated a food festival organised by the Food Safety Department, Chennai.

The Minister said there were more than 150 stalls at the festival being held on Island Grounds. The participants had undergone Food Safety Training and Certification as per the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Awareness on various aspects of food safety and nutritious food would be conducted through cultural events at the festival. The Minister said the State was ranked first in the State Food Safety Index for 2021-22 and 11 districts were awarded in the Eat Right Challenge competition.

Awareness on avoiding plastic wrappers for packing hot food and understanding the information printed on food labels would be part of the festival.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu was present.