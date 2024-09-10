Food and music festival to be held as part of The Hindu Made of Chennai campaign on September 14 and 15

A two-day food and music festival will be organised, as part of The Hindu Made of Chennai campaign, at Island Grounds on September 14 and 15. The food festival is part of the 40-day celebration of Chennai’s 385th birthday where more than 40 food joints would be offering lip-smacking street-food to fine dining delicacies, including crispy dosas, spicy biryanis and gourmet dishes. The food festival would start at 4 p.m.

A music fest has also been scheduled, featuring gaana to rock music by famous singers, including Haricharan and Drums Kumaran Collective featuring Sireesha Bhagavatula, carnatic folk rock by Malavika Sundar, Arivu and The Ambassa Band, Yogi B and Kavidhai Gundar. The bands like Motta Maadi Music, High Octane Industrial Rock featuring JHANU, Paul Jacob’s Folk Agenda, Gowwli, Office Gaana and DJ Suman will also perform.

Food stalls will be put up by Kunhiram, Gopal Bun Butter, Dasamakhan Beef, Idhi, Nombu Kanji and Maasi Samosa, TN03 Tea Shop, Broadway Firdous, Shree Nellai Halwa and Snacks, Sattur Snacks, Paaya Biryani, Buhari Mount Road, The Maadi Project and Vishranthi.

The entry for the food festival is free. However, participants have to register at madeofchennai.thehindu.com or scan the QR code.

