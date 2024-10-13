FOMRRA’s OMR 360° ends on a bright note with vision for future development

The Federation of OMR Residents Associations’ (FOMRRA) OMR 360° event ended on a bright note with a vision for future developments on Saturday at The Marina Mall. About 500 prizes were distributed to all winners of the five-month-long event in which the House of Hiranandani bagged the ‘Overall Championship’ award.

Harsha Koda, co-founder of FOMRRA, said the event was aimed at inculcating a more deeper sense of community among the 200 associations. He detailed about OMR 360°, the event that featured apartment-wise competitions, mixed-gender cricket, and a Quadrathlon, among many other games. Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, title sponsor of the event, ensured emergency services, he added.

Mr. Koda said the event engaged children from apartments and schools, with professionals guiding and judging participants. Mr.Koda also revealed plans for a coffee table book compiling over 200 articles from The Hindu, set to be released next October for FOMRRA’s anniversary. The ‘Impact’ initiative for collective civic action was launched at the event.

Sivaranjani, Director of Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, said that such events bring people together and awareness of a healthy lifestyle can be raised through these initiatives.

Tiruporur MLA S.S. Balaji of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), said, “Bonds are based on ideology or prospects. But in apartments, the bonding is solely because they are residents.”

Mr. Balaji sought continued civic engagement, especially in the remote locations, beyond reporting on parking and dumping of debris, and said, “What an individual can’t, an association can.”

Sholinganallur MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, announced that new water connections would be provided for high-rise buildings from Kottivakkam to Semmanchery. “Sewage and stormwater drain works are also in progress. Desilting of Okkiyam Madavu is being carried out. Zone Monitoring Officers will oversee work in zones 14 and 15. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has instructed us to prioritise monsoon preparedness work. People can reach out if additional motor pumps are required to be kept ready before monsoon,” he added.

Opportunities galore

Anitha Nagarajan, a 42-year-old resident of Sobha Meritta, participated in 11 events and won four medals. She said that after spending years without opportunities, she took part in the competitions to challenge herself and pursue her passion for sports and culture. She said she connected with many people.

Sasi Vedachalam, 41, said winning the Quadrathlon boosted her self-confidence and the event helped her meet new friends.

Mr. Koda also said that such events brought people together and helped in making informed choices, thereby increasing the vote bank so that elected representatives acknowledged the needs better.

Mr. Koda said, “OMR 360° was made possible by sponsorship from Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospital, in partnership with Decathlon, City Celebration Partner The Hindu, Big FM, KYN - the neighbourhood App, The Marina Mall, WasteWinn Foundation, Jayesh Panikar of Generation 360 Media Solutions and many, many others. Commercial and institutional partners on OMR, like Smash N Kick, Fionis Crossfit, Wingz Sports Academy, Baseline Tennis Academy, Babaji Vidhyashram Senior Secondary School and APL Global School gave their spaces without charge.”

