FOMRRA forms team to address monsoon emergencies

Published - October 15, 2024 01:05 pm IST

People ferried in a boat at Kovalm and Kelambakkam Road in 2015.

People ferried in a boat at Kovalm and Kelambakkam Road in 2015. | Photo Credit: KARUNAKARAN M

To strengthen community resilience during what is predicted to be a severe monsoon season, FOMRRA has introduced IMPACT, which expands to new Integrated Monitoring, Preparedness, and Action Coordination Team.

“This initiative will allow OMR residents to connect, share resources, and alert each other in times of monsoon-related emergencies,” says FOMRRA co-founder Harsha Koda. “IMPACT with its systems and processes can be extended to address other emergencies as well.”

The team will monitor and communicate specific issues that need immediate attention to National Disaster Response Force, Greater Chennai Corporation, Panchayats, other government officials and media for action. To learn more about IMPACT and join the initiative, fill the WhatsApp form on https://impact.fomrra.org

