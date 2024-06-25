Fomepizole injections procured from Mumbai, stocked: Health Minister

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday said the State government had procured fomepizole injections — each costing ₹6,700 from Mumbai — and stocked them in Kallakurichi, Salem and Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation’s (TNMSC) head office in Chennai.

In a statement replying to Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s charges that fomepizole injections were unavailable for treating those who had consumed spurious liquor in Kallakurichi, he said no State holds a stock of the injections. But the Tamil Nadu government had procured them from the only place in Mumbai where they were being sold.

He said that first, Mr. Palaniswami, after visiting persons undergoing treatment in the hospital, said there was no stock of omeprazole. On checking the stock position, it was informed immediately that 4.42 crore omeprazole tablets, which are initially prescribed in the treatment of conditions such as ulcer, were available, and that the stock position was available in the portal.

However, the next day, Mr. Palaniswami told mediapersons that he had mentioned fomepizole and not omeprazole. The availability of fomepizole injections was also clarified, Mr. Subramanian said.

On Mr. Palaniswami’s demand for a White Paper on the issue, the Minister said the State government was ready. He said Mr. Palaniswami was welcome to visit the government medical college hospitals in Salem and Kallakurichi districts, and inquire about the drug stock.

He alleged that the Opposition leader was trying to create panic among the public by giving false information when the State government was acting in a transparent manner.