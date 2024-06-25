GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fomepizole injections procured from Mumbai, stocked: Health Minister

He says Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami is trying to create panic among the public by giving false information when the State government was acting in a transparent manner

Published - June 25, 2024 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Ma. Subramanian

Ma. Subramanian | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday said the State government had procured fomepizole injections — each costing ₹6,700 from Mumbai — and stocked them in Kallakurichi, Salem and Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation’s (TNMSC) head office in Chennai.

In a statement replying to Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s charges that fomepizole injections were unavailable for treating those who had consumed spurious liquor in Kallakurichi, he said no State holds a stock of the injections. But the Tamil Nadu government had procured them from the only place in Mumbai where they were being sold.

He said that first, Mr. Palaniswami, after visiting persons undergoing treatment in the hospital, said there was no stock of omeprazole. On checking the stock position, it was informed immediately that 4.42 crore omeprazole tablets, which are initially prescribed in the treatment of conditions such as ulcer, were available, and that the stock position was available in the portal.

However, the next day, Mr. Palaniswami told mediapersons that he had mentioned fomepizole and not omeprazole. The availability of fomepizole injections was also clarified, Mr. Subramanian said.

On Mr. Palaniswami’s demand for a White Paper on the issue, the Minister said the State government was ready. He said Mr. Palaniswami was welcome to visit the government medical college hospitals in Salem and Kallakurichi districts, and inquire about the drug stock.

He alleged that the Opposition leader was trying to create panic among the public by giving false information when the State government was acting in a transparent manner.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.