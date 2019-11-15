Student death: IIT-Madras says it stands by its faculty, staff

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has issued a statement on behalf of its students, faculty, staff, and residents on the suicide of student Fathima Lathief on the campus. It said the institute was “deeply saddened and extremely perturbed by the unfortunate and untimely demise of our student, Ms. Fathima Lathief, and the events that unfolded thereafter,” and appealed to the media to desist from coming to conclusions till the enquiry is completed.

The statement said:

“As soon as the incident came to the knowledge of IITM authorities, the police was informed immediately and are being extended full cooperation by the Institute. IIT Madras is committed to do whatever is required as per law and ensure fair-play.

“However, the social media trolling of the Institute, faculty members and students and trial by the media, even before the conclusion of the police investigation, is gravely demoralizing the students, faculty members and staff as well as their families, and tarnishing the reputation of one of the finest Institutes in the country. Our faculty is known for its high quality, integrity and fairness.

“We continue to mourn the loss of such a promising young student and continue to take all efforts to ensure the physical and mental well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We reiterate that we are fully cooperating with the police investigation. Our humble appeal to all concerned is not to initiate or spread any rumours about the Institute and those involved and let the enquiry be completed.”

The first-year Humanities student died last week.