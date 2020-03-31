Following lockdown, garbage generated in Chennai dips

The quantity of municipal solid waste generated by the Chennai Corporation has reduced by 28% following the lockdown.

According to data compiled by the civic body, the amount of garbage generated every day has reduced from 5,100 tonnes to less than 3,700 tonnes. “We are collecting municipal solid waste in all the 200 wards on a daily basis. All conservancy workers are at work. But the garbage has reduced,” said an official of Chennai Corporation.

“Many of the residents have left the city for their native villages in other parts of the State. Many of the houses remain locked. So door to door collection in such houses has reduced. Many commercial establishments have also stopped dumping waste after the lockdown. The waste generated in commercial areas such as T. Nagar, Purasawalkam and George Town has reduced considerably,” said an official.

Many of the bins remain empty in residential neighbourhoods. Chennai Corporation has sent just 1,600 tonnes of garbage to Kodungaiyur dumpyard and 2,100 tonnes of garbage to Perungudi dumpyard on Monday. Adyar zone (570 tonnes) generates the largest amount of garbage and Manali (12 tonnes) generates the lowest quantity of garbage in the city.