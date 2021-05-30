Follow your passion, Chef Damu tells students

Chennai

30 May 2021 17:47 IST

Webinar highlights widespread options in hospitality sector

As part of the Virtual Conclave for Career Guidance 2021, SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), in association with The Hindu, hosted a webinar on Hotel Management: Impact of the Pandemic on the Industry and Way Forward for Students, moderated by Pankaja Srinivasan.

Addressing the participants, celebrity chef Damu recalled how he quit a B.Sc. Chemistry course to pursue his passion.

“I was from a Tamil-medium school, and my peers were English speakers, so it was intimidating. But I was aware that English skills were a must and, eventually, picked up the language. Once you cross such barriers, the sky is the limit.” Chef Damu stressed the importance of joining an institute with excellent infrastructure and advised students to “zero-in on whichever department you think will suit you and specialise in it.”

D. Antony Ashok Kumar, Director, Institute of Hotel Management, SRMIST, pointed out that one of the first industries to bounce back after the pandemic was hospitality and that students had gotten used to the new normal.

“Students have varied opportunities,” he explained, pointing out options in tourism hotels, government jobs, cloud kitchens, and more. A student who had passed Std. XII exam could apply to degree, diploma and certificate courses in Hotel and Catering Management and Hospitality and Hotel Administration, he said.

Chef K. Thirugnanasambantham, Principal, Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration, Manipal, said that while traditional jobs in the industry were aplenty, the pandemic had accelerated new opportunities.

“Now, students can learn production, housekeeping, F&B, Management, and more. There are also several micro-specialisations: a wellness pastry chef or baker, chocolatier, hospitality coding, to name a few. Culinary arts and entrepreneurship are also popular. The scope for vegetarian chefs is high, as people are increasingly opting for low-cal and wellness meals,” he said.

The session can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3i01tpP