FOGSI along with OGSI and AIDWA staged a demonstration near Rajarathinam in Chennai

Published - September 10, 2024 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The doctors, activists, and students gathered at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai and raised slogans demanding justice.   | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), along with the Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of Southern India (OGSSI), the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), and the Chennai Menopause Society (CMS) on Monday staged a demonstration near Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai demanding justice in the Kolkata R.G. Kar rape-murder case.

Speaking at the demonstration, Jeyarani Kamaraj, a member of OGSSI, said that the aim of the demonstration was to secure justice for the victim. She said that harsher punishments should be given to individuals involved in such heinous acts. “We demand workplace safety for all women,” she said.

S. Jayasree, another member of OGSSI, said, “This incident has shaken the confidence I have held for 25 years. If something like this can happen to a doctor on duty, it could happen to any of us.”

S. Vijaya, president, OGSSI; S. Valentina, president, AIDWA; and A. Radhika, secretary, AIDWA, were among those present.

