FOGSI along with OGSI and AIDWA staged a demonstration near Rajarathinam in Chennai

The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), along with the Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of Southern India (OGSSI), the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), and the Chennai Menopause Society (CMS) on Monday staged a demonstration near Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai demanding justice in the Kolkata R.G. Kar rape-murder case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the demonstration, Jeyarani Kamaraj, a member of OGSSI, said that the aim of the demonstration was to secure justice for the victim. She said that harsher punishments should be given to individuals involved in such heinous acts. “We demand workplace safety for all women,” she said.

The doctors, activists, and students gathered at the venue raised slogans demanding justice.

S. Jayasree, another member of OGSSI, said, “This incident has shaken the confidence I have held for 25 years. If something like this can happen to a doctor on duty, it could happen to any of us.”

S. Vijaya, president, OGSSI; S. Valentina, president, AIDWA; and A. Radhika, secretary, AIDWA, were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.