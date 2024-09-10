GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FOGSI along with OGSI and AIDWA staged a demonstration near Rajarathinam in Chennai

Published - September 10, 2024 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The doctors, activists, and students gathered at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai and raised slogans demanding justice.  

The doctors, activists, and students gathered at Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai and raised slogans demanding justice.   | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), along with the Obstetric and Gynaecological Society of Southern India (OGSSI), the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), and the Chennai Menopause Society (CMS) on Monday staged a demonstration near Rajarathinam Stadium in Chennai demanding justice in the Kolkata R.G. Kar rape-murder case.

Speaking at the demonstration, Jeyarani Kamaraj, a member of OGSSI, said that the aim of the demonstration was to secure justice for the victim. She said that harsher punishments should be given to individuals involved in such heinous acts. “We demand workplace safety for all women,” she said.

The doctors, activists, and students gathered at the venue raised slogans demanding justice.

S. Jayasree, another member of OGSSI, said, “This incident has shaken the confidence I have held for 25 years. If something like this can happen to a doctor on duty, it could happen to any of us.”

S. Vijaya, president, OGSSI; S. Valentina, president, AIDWA; and A. Radhika, secretary, AIDWA, were among those present.

Published - September 10, 2024 12:43 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.