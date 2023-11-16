FOGDA holds demonstration to put forth demands

November 16, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the Federation of Government Doctors Associations (FOGDA) staged a demonstration on the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital premises to urge the State government to look into the implementation of Government Order 354 on Dynamic Assured Career Progression and time-bound pay and to bring in modifications in Government Order 293 that granted allowances for doctors.

FOGDA consists of Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association, Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association, Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association and Government All Doctors Association (GADA).

The Federation said that it was two months since the Health Minister convened a meeting during which all government doctors associations reached a consensus on their long-pending demands. However, there was no headway in acting on review of G.O. 354 and making modifications in G.O. 293.

C. Sundaresan, president of GADA and convenor of FOGDA, said the government has called them for a meeting with the Health Minister and Finance Minister on Thursday evening.