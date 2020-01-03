Fog blankets Chennai, flights delayed due to poor visibility

Chennaiites woke up to a foggy morning on Friday. While most parts of north India witnessed heavy fog, as is usual for the season, several areas in Chennai too witnessed a morning blanketed by a thick fog.

As a result, many flights arriving at the Chennai airport were delayed anywhere between 15 minutes to half hour due to poor visibility conditions.

Seven flights that were scheduled to land in Chennai from Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Dubai and Pune were diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather conditions.

Flights that were scheduled to arrive from around 5 a.m. onwards from various destinations, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and international destinations such as Bangkok and Doha, landed late as the visibility at the airport had dipped.

Similarly, several departing flights from Chennai airport to destinations, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Port Blair, Kolkata, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Delhi, were delayed by nearly half an hour to more than an hour due to weather conditions. Due to a series of such delays, there may be a consequential effect on other flights too for sometime, sources said.

Meteorologists note that this is a normal phenomenon during January and visibility was up to 2,000 metres during early morning hours. Flight delays here could also be because of foggy conditions in the destinations of north India. “We are assessing the visibility level,” said an official.

Weather blogger K. Srikanth, who writes on Chennayil Oru Mazhaikalam, said rains for the past two days had increased the soil moisture. The ground has become cooler and the air temperature at surface level was warmer. During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m., Meenambakkam recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degree Celsius.

The air temperature at higher level gets cooler. This one layer of inversion of warmer air has led to foggy condition, he said. Such fog can be noticed near water bodies more prominently.