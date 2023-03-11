Focusing on bringing technology to the masses and simplifying their lives, says IT Minister

March 11, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

“We are focusing on bringing technology to the masses in order to simplify their lives,” said Information Technology (IT) and Digital Services (DS) Minister Mano Thangaraj at the National Roadshow of G20 Digital Innovation Alliance, organised by the Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC), a unit of B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST).

“As a Minister, I recognised the need for human resources in the IT industry and creating a workforce with global competence, which we are achieving through training and faculty development programmes,” he said.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a target of Tamil Nadu achieving a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, and Mr. Thangaraj said the government was working towards creating 25 lakh skilled youth in the IT sector to achieve this goal. He also appealed to the crowd to participate in Umagine, an event to be held later this month that is aimed at promoting emerging technologies in the State.

Jeet Vijay, CEO, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), elaborated the Prime Minister’s vision for the G20 presidency and said since Digital India was launched in 2015, the country now had 90,000 start-ups and 100 unicorns with financial inclusion through UPI.

“There is a paradigm shift in the industry from the government’s perspective. A shift towards spending more on innovation and creating entrepreneurs out of students,” said J. Kumaragurubaran, Secretary, IT and DS. He referred to the roadshow as a facilitation forum for innovators and lauded the regional talent available.

“Today’s youth are lucky to be a part of a digital age that has boundless opportunities, and I would like to see more student entrepreneurs,” said B.S.A. Arif Buhary Rahman, chancellor, BSACIST. The Minister released a compendium of CIIC’s start-ups and handed over prizes to the winners of the hackathon conducted as part of the roadshow.