Focused attention, care help elderly recover from COVID-19

3,900 patients aged above 60 have been treated at Stanley

Thousands of senior citizens who tested positive for COVID-19 across the State have recovered, thanks to focused attention coupled with a customised treatment protocol in government hospitals.

The deployment of feeding nurses, oxygen staff and geriatric caregivers were among the reasons that aided the elderly patients to return home.

Since senior citizens are more susceptible to the virus, the State government issued advisories restricting their movement and access to certain public services. However, a large number of senior citizens got infected, including many who were home-bound but had family members going out for work or other reasons.

Despite comorbidities, many patients aged above 60 recovered.

The latest recovery was of Ganesh, 92, who was admitted in the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital. A priest by profession, he had remained under home quarantine but was presumed to have contracted the virus from a family member. With a history of hypertension, diabetes, coronary artery disease and renal problems, Mr. Ganesh was discharged on Saturday after being treated for 10 days.

A month ago, Soosai, 97, resident of an old age home, was discharged, taking the number of nonagenarians who recovered to 11 since April.

“Of the 24,000 patients treated/discharged in the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, 3,900 were aged above 60. We provide focused attention for senior citizens and additional manpower is deployed to take care of their special needs since attenders are not allowed access to COVID-19 wards. As many as 300 senior citizens aged above 80 infected by the coronavirus were treated and discharged from our hospital so far,” hospital dean P. Balaji said.

Designated staff

Director of Medical Education M. Narayana Babu said separate staff designated as “feeding nurses” and “oxygen nurses” were posted to COVID-19 wards to exclusively attend to senior citizens. “We have come across cases where elderly patients remove the oxygen mask while sleeping. Since this happened often between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m, a fresh batch of Oxygen Nurses were posted to join duty at midnight and monitor the basic parameters,” he said.

Another reason for elderly people to recover quickly was that they had mild cytokine storms or no such experience, doctors said. The cytokine storm, an aggressive response with the release of a large amount of pro-inflammatory cytokines, was more prevalent in patients aged between 40 and 60.

The Standard Operating Procedure in all government hospitals was to ensure every senior citizen was attended by a “feeding nurse” and “oxygen nurse”. “Besides feeding them, the nurses also assist in moving them to the toilets. Their oxygen saturation level is checked before and after going to the toilet. The risk of hypoxia is more when a person strains… to avoid such risks we have provided oxygen supply in toilets in some hospitals,” Dr. Babu said.