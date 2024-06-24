Focus will be on technology and AI; schools to get hi-tech and robotics lab, says Poyyamozhi

In a bid to enhance technology access, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday told the Assembly that ₹58 crore had been allotted to upgrade the hi-tech labs in schools. Similarly, ₹42 crore had been allotted for establishing hi-tech labs in government-aided schools.

Replying to the various requests in the Assembly for upgrading of schools, the Minister said, “According to the CAG report, in the AIADMK regime 525 schools were upgraded. However, 513 buildings of those schools were not of desired quality and 364 buildings were without infrastructure. These are also now being upgraded. As many as 3,500 classrooms have been opened and another 4,000 classrooms will also be opened soon.”

Focus on AI in schools was among the 25 announcements made in the Assembly by the Minister. In the hi-tech labs functioning in government schools, a curriculum would be developed to teach AI, computer science for classes 6-9. Further, at a cost of ₹15.43 crore robotics labs would be set up in 38 government high and higher secondary schools for Classes 9-12.

Mr.Poyyamozhi also announced that Climate Change and Environment Conservation Education would be taught to students. The initiative would cost ₹2.32 crore .

In an effort to develop civic knowledge for the students, the Minister announced that personality development skills would be taught to shape them into future leaders through model legislative assembly and model parliament. Around ₹2 crore would be spent for the initiative.

Higher studies

“The expenses of students, who studied in government schools from Class 6-12 and who get into premier institutes in the country, would be met by the government. The first time travel expense of students going abroad for studies would also be borne by the government. An estimated cost of ₹6 crore would be earmarked for this,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, a multi-sensory park per district has been planned at ₹3.80 crore to improve sensitivity, intellectual motor skills, and muscular skills of children with disabilities.

Child safety

Speaking about the initiative to tackle drug abuse in schools, Mr. Poyyamozhi said, “Joining hands with the Prohibition and Excise department, Social Welfare department, Health department and Higher Education department training, will be provided to teachers and students at a cost of ₹2 crore.”

Committees consisting of teachers would be formed under the new Akal Villaku initiative to teach girls of Class 9-12 to safely use the internet in an effort to protect them from physical, emotional and social disturbance.