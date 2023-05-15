Focus will be on grievance redress, to fast-track infrastructure work, says new Commissioner of Chennai Corporation

May 15, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will focus on grievance redress and speedy implementation of civic infrastructure projects, said Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, who assumed charge on Monday, said steps would be taken to ensure transparency in local governance, access to information and responsive administration. “The former Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has implemented good projects. We will take them to the next level. We have a team of bright, young IAS officers. We will work as a team as per the instructions given by the Chief Minister,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Referring to civic issues cropping up in areas where infrastructure projects were being implemented, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the focus would be on safety in areas where Metro Rail work is under way. “We will resolve civic issues based on complaints filed by residents,” he said.

“The area under the jurisdiction of the Corporation has increased from 172 sq km to 426 sq km [in 2011]. Local administration will facilitate development of trade and industry. It is the second oldest municipal corporation in the world and the oldest outside the U.K. The economic and service sector will continue to develop in the city. GCC will implement projects based on the common requirements of residents,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Stressing on the need to learn from issues raised by residents’ associations and elected representatives, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the responsive administration would overcome residual challenges. “Parks have improved in many areas. Many infrastructure projects have been taken up. We will speed up the projects. There are more than one crore people, 22 MLAs, several MPs and Ministers living in Chennai. We will focus on field work to improve services. We will give equal importance to all areas,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

“We will opt for localised solutions to resolve civic issues. Construction of storm-water drains has been taken up in various zones. We will coordinate with parastatal agencies for improving infrastructure and delivery of services, according to the expectation of residents,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Pointing to the improvements in Chennai Schools run by the Corporation, Mr. Radhakrishnan said: “The pass percentage in public examinations has been good. We will take more initiatives to improve school education.”

