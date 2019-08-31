Focus on your goal to achieve success: OPS

Students should focus on their goal with single-minded determination, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. “Identify your uniqueness and do not compare yourselves to your peers,” he told students of the Meenakshi College for Women.

At the valedictory function of the Symposium on Arts and Culture of Tamil Nadu, reflected through excavations, on Friday, Mr. Panneerselvam said, “If you want to succeed then you have to work hard. Focus on learning.”

Badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, shooting champion Ilavenil and para-badminton champion Manasi Joshi, had all achieved success because of the focused training and hard work.

Mr. Panneerselvam said the symposium would also enable students interested in archaeology to pursue their interest.

Archaeology showcase

He distributed the certificates to participants of the symposium. College secretary K.S. Lakshmi said the History Department offered research programmes.

Retired Deputy Superintendent Archaeologist S. Vasanthi said senior archaeologists from across the country and epigraphists had presented papers and also showcased the lives of people in the State from earlier centuries.