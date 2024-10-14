GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Focus on skilling, research, and innovation to sustain higher education, says AICTE Chairman

A total of 8,438 students from the faculty of engineering and technology, comprising 7,272 undergraduates, 356 postgraduates, and 198 Ph.D scholars, received their degrees. Among them, 147 were rank holders

Published - October 14, 2024 07:37 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
T.G. Sitaram, AICTE Chairman, and T.R. Paarivendhar, founder-chancellor, SRMIST, handing over a degree to a student at the convocation held on Sunday.

T.G. Sitaram, AICTE Chairman, and T.R. Paarivendhar, founder-chancellor, SRMIST, handing over a degree to a student at the convocation held on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AKHILA EASWARAN

“We need to focus on skilling, research, and innovation to sustain higher education and achieve 50% gross enrolment ratio (GER) by 2035,” said T.G. Sitaram, Chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Sunday.

At the 20th Convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Chennai, he said: “Skills and knowledge are essential for sustaining a career in today’s rapidly changing job market. Regardless of your field of study, staying updated on digital transformations is crucial for remaining relevant in the job market.”

Mr. Sitaram said India was the third-largest start-up ecosystem globally, attributing this success to the youth. “More than 60% of these start-ups come from students in second and third-tier colleges, not just IITs. We are the youngest nation in the world, and we must leverage this demographic for our economic growth.”

A total of 8,438 students from the faculty of engineering and technology, comprising 7,272 undergraduates, 356 postgraduates, and 198 Ph.D scholars, received their degrees on the occasion. Among them, 147 were rank holders.

T.R. Paarivendhar, founder-chancellor, SRMIST; Ravi Pachamuthu, pro-chancellor (administration); P. Sathyanarayanan pro-chancellor (academics); S. Niranjan, co-chairman of the SRM Group of Institutions; Nitin M. Nagarkar, pro-vice-chancellor (MHS) In-charge; C. Muthamizhchelvan, vice-chancellor of the institution, S. Ponnusamy, registrar, K. Gunasekaran, controller of examinations, and Commander V. K. Jaitly, University Grants Commission Nominee (Finance Committee), were present at the event.

Published - October 14, 2024 07:37 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.