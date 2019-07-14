Focus on restoring antiquities, says Venkaiah

“We must focus on enhancing our capability to restore antiquities, and we have a collective responsibility to clear debris at a number of shrines concealing such valuable treasures,” said M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President.

He was speaking at the book launch of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam: preserving antiquity for posterity in Chennai. “We have an onerous responsibility as inheritors of a grand tradition,” Mr. Naidu added.

Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company and chairman of the board of trustees of the Arulmigu Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam, said the temple had stood tall over centuries.

Referring to the restoration work at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Mr. Naidu said, “What struck me as remarkable was the tremendous passion that has driven this project — the vision set by the chairman of the board, Venu Srinivasan, endorsed by the board of trustees and accepted and executed by a vastly experienced multi-disciplinary team.”

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit recounted the story behind the idol as mentioned in the Ramayana.

Restoration history

Mr. Srinivasan said the restoration work of the temple started in 2014 and concluded in a record time of 16 months. “Over 50,000 tonnes of debris had to be removed,” he added. The project was undertaken by a multidisciplinary team of 1,330 people.

The book commemorates the conservation project undertaken at the temple.

Sevvoor S. Ramachandran, HR&CE Minister, Sri Madhurakavi Vanamamalai, Jeeyar of Naguneri Mutt and Srimad Srivaraha Mahadesikan Swamy from the Andavan Ashram, Srirangam, were present at the launch.