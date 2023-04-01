Focus on physical education in schools a welcome move, say teachers

April 01, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The recent announcement by the School Education Department that physical education teachers will be appointed in all government schools has been a long-standing demand for many. In addition to this, teachers have also welcomed the announcement to set up Sports Schools of Excellence in each district.

“At present, there are over 37,000 government schools, which include primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools but just a little over 6,000 posts for physical education teachers. This announcement is a step in the right direction to ensure that physical education teachers are appointed in all schools irrespective of the strength,” said Ve Periadurai, a physical education teacher.

Mr. Periadurai pointed out that another long-standing demand of theirs had been for an increase in the number of classes allotted for physical education, which at present is only two periods per week. The impact of the closure of schools and lack of physical activity during the pandemic on the health of schoolchildren has been a major cause of concern and is something they hope having teachers present across schools will help address.

In a survey carried out by Sportz Village, an EduSports in-school Physical Education and Sports programme, which involved 5,891 students across schools in Chennai from August to September 2022, a significant number of students performed poorly in various physical fitness parameters. Two out of five children were found to have an unhealthy range with regard to their Body Mass Index. One in three children were lacking when it came to flexibility, three out of five had poor upper body strength and one out of two had poor lower body strength.

“While students are graded for physical education, there also needs to be more weightage given to this towards their final scores across primary, middle and higher secondary classes. While physical education is compulsory across schools, this recognition in the recent announcements will ensure that more is done to better implement these physical education programmes in schools,” said Devi Selvam, president, Tamil Nadu Physical Education Teachers and Physical Directors Association.

With the School Education Department having organised their State-level sports competitions in the 2022-23 academic year following a gap, Mr. Selvam said it was heartening to see a lot of students expressing interest in sports. “More teachers across schools will guide them and help with their awareness and training,” he added.

The announcement by the School Education Department also stated that a syllabus for physical education would be released. When a revision of the State Board syllabus was being carried out, a syllabus for physical education was prepared and released a few years ago. “There were, however, no books given to the students or teachers. Resource materials should be made accessible if the Department is planning to come out with a new syllabus,” a teacher said.