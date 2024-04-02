Focus on identifying challenges in childhood immunisation

April 02, 2024 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has stepped up efforts to identify challenges and gaps in childhood immunisation at the Health Unit District (HUD)-level. It has come up with a marking system to keep track of childhood immunisation coverage at each HUD, assess the missing links, if any, and take measures to bridge the gaps.

According to officials, Tamil Nadu, as a whole, has achieved childhood immunisation coverage of about 95 to 99%. Now, the focus is on where the challenges lie at the HUD level.

“After reaching a certain level in universal immunisation, we need to look at things a little more objectively. So, we have cardinal indicators to help us identify the gaps in childhood immunisation at the HUD-level. We are looking at Hepatitis B vaccination that is administered at birth, fully immunised with all recommended vaccines by 12 months of age and Tetanus-Diphtheria (Td) at 10 years,” T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said.

The directorate has come up with a marking or grading system for a micro-level analysis of the immunisation coverage in HUDs, he said, adding, “For instance, if Hepatitis B vaccination coverage is more than 95%, we give a score of 10, 90 to 95% is marked as five and less than 90% is zero. For fully immunised, we grade less than 100% as 10, 90 to 99% as five and less or equal to 90% as 0.”

The directorate has a dashboard on which each HUD is monitored on the basis of these indicators. “Through this, we will be able to identify which particular HUD is lagging behind, what are the missing factors and take appropriate steps,” Dr. Selvavinayagam added.

In addition, the directorate is also looking at dropouts, that is children who have missed doses. “In this, we are monitoring the missing doses between one vaccine and the subsequent one such as pentavalent 1 and pentavalent 3 vaccine, pentavalent 3 and Measles-Rubella (MR) 1 and MR 1 and MR 2 vaccine,” he said.

