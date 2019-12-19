Focus on govt. schemes during campaigns: CM

The ruling AIADMK has appealed to its members to focus on the government’s achievements while campaigning for the local body polls. Listing a number of measures and policies of the government, the party coordinator O. Panneerselvam, and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in a joint statement issued on Wednesday, mentioned a few schemes such as “kudimaramathu,” and provision of ₹1,000 as Pongal gift to ration cardholders, in this regard.
The two leaders exhorted party members to work single-mindedly for the success of the AIADMK in the elections.
