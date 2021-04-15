‘Focus of Class 12 students will shift to entrance exams’

CHENNAI

15 April 2021

A decision will be taken after a review on June 1, owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases

Class 12 students of CBSE schools will now have to wait for at least one-and-a-half months, until the start of June when the CBSE review meet will happen, to find out when they can take their board exams which have been postponed.

The CBSE announced the postponement of the Class 12 exams on Wednesday and said that a decision on the same would be taken after a review on June 1, owing to the increasing COVID-19 cases across the country.

“Students, who have gone through online classes from the start of the year, are now taking up the last rounds of revision exams before their board exams began in May. They are well-prepared and confident about the exams and since they now have some more extra time, the focus will shift to preparing for competitive and entrance exams,” said Ashok Shankar, general secretary, CBSE Schools Management Association.

For Class 12 and Class 10 students, it has been an uncertain year as they only got back to school after a gap of 10 months in January. P.G. Subramanian, principal. Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram, said it was going to be challenging for teachers and schools to keep students motivated over the next month as they were all mentally ready and prepared to take up the exams from May 4.

For Class 10 students, the board said they will prepare a criteria based on which the results can be announced since their board exams have been cancelled.

“While students have been given the option to take up the exam if they are not satisfied with the results announced based on their performance through the year, the board should consider awarding students of Class 10 grades instead of marks this year,” said C. Satish, director, Paavai group of institutions.

Students of Class 12 are continuing to attend classes in several schools across the State as schools have been shut only for Classes 9 to 11. It now remains to be seen if in the wake of the COVID-19 cases increasing in many districts, a decision will be taken to stop physical classes for them as well.

For State board students, the Class 10 board exams have already been cancelled and Class 12 students are scheduled to begin their exams from May 5.

Following the CBSE's announcement to postpone their Class 12 board exams, a section of Teachers’ Associations have appealed to the State government to postpone the board examinations for Class 12 students of the State board, which are scheduled to begin from May 5 as well. The School Teacher's Federation of India(STFI) said the government should consider the health and safety of the students and postpone the exams.

The Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation, too, has called for postponing the board exams.

It said in a statement that schools should also stop physical classes at the moment since many teachers above the age of 50 were at a risk given the rising number of cases, since they are travelling to school via public transport.