Focus is on improving traffic, says Police Commissioner

Will take forward all the good initiatives and new speed limit norms will be announced soon, says Sandeep Rai Rathore

September 12, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, watching the demonstration of Vehicle for Extrication in Emergency Rescue and Accidents (VEERA) in Chennai on Tuesday.

Sandeep Rai Rathore, Commissioner of Police, watching the demonstration of Vehicle for Extrication in Emergency Rescue and Accidents (VEERA) in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore on Tuesday said his focus is on improving traffic and reducing road accidents and fatalities in the city. 

On Tuesday, he, along with other senior police officers, inspected a demonstration of vehicle for extrication in emergency rescue and accidents (VEERA), a new initiative of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police.

Mr. Rathore told reporters that VEERA had been introduced on a pilot basis for the first time in the country to save road accident victims trapped inside mangled and crashed vehicles.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) R. Sudhakar said: “A total of 361 fatalities were reported in the last year and 341 cases have been reported so far this year. There is a decreasing trend in fatalities and accidents.” 

The Commissioner said a committee headed by previous Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Kapilkumar C. Saratkar had recommended the speed limits for motor vehicles and added that new norms would be announced soon after taking into consideration various factors. 

Spelling out his priorities, Mr. Rathore said: “My predecessor had launched several schemes and we will continue all those schemes. We got a lot of funding under Nirbhaya, modernisation, and Smart city schemes. We are working to complete the work by the scheduled time.  We are building a modern control room. Traffic is a priority sector and roads should be without idle parking. We have schemes like drive against rowdy elements and drive against drugs and tobacco products. We are working to take those schemes further to the next level.” 

Mr. Rathore added: “We have opened reception desks in 15 police stations where we have made certain improvements. We plan to implement such changes in 102 police stations. Police stations should be people friendly.”

Explaining the measures taken to control rowdyism, Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Anand Sinha said: “We have 3,500 rowdy elements in records in the city limits. There is an alert system whenever a rowdy element comes out from prison. We are taking consistent action to detain them under preventive detention and extra patrolling is being done to prevent murders by rival criminal groups.” 

