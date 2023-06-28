Focus is on containing crimes that have direct impact on law and order situations: Avadi Police Commissioner

June 28, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) K. Shankar, after taking charge as the Avadi City Police Commissioner on Thursday, said he would focus on containing crimes that have a direct impact on law and order situations.

He was transferred from the post of ADGP, Law and Order, and posted as the Avadi City Police Commissioner. He told The Hindu, “One of my priorities is to contain crimes, especially murders, which have direct impact on law and order situations.”

Urban policing involves containing crimes, including bodily offences and others, and ensuring the safety of citizens. These will be his major areas of focus. Enforcing prohibition and controlling drugs are the other priorities, Mr. Shankar said.

On redressal of grievances of the public, he said: “We will focus on quickly redressing their grievances. There is a Government Order to conduct grievance redress meetings on Wednesdays. We will implement it meticulously.”

Mr. Shankar said he would streamline other aspects of policing, such as charge-sheeting criminal cases within a stipulated time after the completion of an investigation, visible policing and night rounds. The reduction of accidents will be another area to look into, the Commissioner said.

Earlier, he had served as Superintendent of Police/Deputy Commissioner in Coimbatore, Pudukottai, the Nilgris, Chengalpattu and Karur. He also served as Joint Commissioner of Police, Chennai City; Inspector General of Police, West Zone, Coimbatore, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai City, and Commissioner of Police, Salem City.

