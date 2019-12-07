FOB work gaining speed at Ambattur station

Work on the construction of a footover bridge (FOB) connecting platform one and two at Ambattur railway station is progressing fast. Steel pillars have been erected on both sides of the track and workers are busy at the site.

The new bridge will replace the existing dilapidated open bridge, which is located away from the platforms.

Ambattur railway station is an important public transport facility for hundreds of college students and industrial workers. Residents from Padi, Mannurpet, Karukku, Kallikuppam, Menambedu and Pattaravakkam board trains from the station.

In fact, it takes less than 10 minutes to reach the rail loco works in Perambur for commuters from Ambattur, Pattaravakkam and adjoining areas when a bus takes at least 45 minutes via CTH Road.

“The new bridge will provide access to both the platforms and will benefit senior citizens and women,” says T. Gunaseelan, a long-time commuter from Ambattur. “Escalators on the new bridge will increase its patronage.”

The old open steel bridge is plagued with many issues. During monsoon, commuters cannot use the bridge and put themselves at risk by walking across the track to reach the ticket counters. The bridge is also rusted due to poor maintenance and it does not have lighting facilities. It’s also narrow resulting in congestion during rush hour.

The new facility would have LED lights. To enhance safety, steel walls will be built on both sides of the bridge. Reflectors and CCTV cameras are a few other features it’s expected to have.

Ambattur railway station has three platforms, of which platform 1 and 2 are used for suburban trains and the third platform is used for goods and express trains. Everyday, on an average, around 260 trips is being made by suburban trains between Chennai Central and Arakkonam, which is the last suburban railway station on the western part of the city.

“The work is expected to be completed by the end of this year,” says a railway official.