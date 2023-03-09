FOB connecting Tambaram railway station nearing completion

March 09, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The arm connecting the Tambaram railway station to the foot over bridge (FOB) across the GST Road is nearing completion. It will help pedestrians safely get into the station by walking for about 180 m overhead.

Sources in the Highways Department said the ₹20 crore facility would have booking counters for use by commuters. Rail users who want to enter the station from across the road, can do so by climbing the existing FOB, take a right turn and walk along the FOB for about 60 m and then turn left and walk to the existing one belonging to railways.

The FOB will have anti-skid cement concrete tiles, stainless steel handrails, 20 CCTV cameras and 12 speakers for the public announcement system. Four stainless steel e-toilets are coming up at the road level. It will also have solar panels with 20 KW capacity on top so that the power generated will help reduce power bills, the source added. Phase 1 of the facility that at present helps pedestrians to cross the busy national highway, was ready in February 2021.

S.M. Govindarajan, president, Tambaram Rail Users’ Forum, welcomed the facility. “Accidents will be prevented by this bridge since people will not run across the road. Now, even though there is a median on the road, people jump over it. The Highways Department should ensure that the facility is maintained well,” he said, adding that hawkers should not be allowed on the FOB.

ADVERTISEMENT