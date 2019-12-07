‘Flyy’ electric scooters at Chennai Metro Rail station for ₹1/ minute

A few more Chennai Metro Rail stations will now have electric bikes that passengers can use for travelling after they get off at the stations. Flyy Rental Service has brought in keyless, eco-friendly scooters at Alandur Metro Rail station now, according to a press release.

Passengers who may want to pick up these vehicles can do so by booking through the Flyy App in Google Play; passengers have to pay ₹1 a minute to use these bikes.

These bikes will be available from 7 a.m. till 9 p.m., the release said. Currently, there are six such scooters at the Alandur Metro Rail station that Chennai Metro Rail plans to extend to up to 15 if the demand goes up with time.

Sometime back, Chennai Metro Rail had joined hands with Vogo and electric scooters were made available for passengers in Guindy and Alandur Metro Rail station.

This apart, Chennai Metro Rail also has cycles in many of its stations including Nehru Park, Kilpauk, Shenoy Nagar, Alandur, Little Mount and Thirumangalam.

CMRL also has installed charger points for electric vehicles at Koyambedu, Anna Nagar East, Nandanam and High Court Metro Rail stations.