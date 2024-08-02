ADVERTISEMENT

Flyover between Vandalur and Tambaram railway stations opened for public use

Published - August 02, 2024 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The arms of the flyover are being opened in phases, with one half of the Chengalpattu-Tambaram arm (743 m) opening in September 2022 and the Srinivasapuram arm in June 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The flyover that has been built on Grand Southern Trunk Road near Perungalathur. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Sriperumbudur MP T.R. Baalu inaugurated a flyover constructed to replace the level crossing near the Vandalur railway station on Thursday. The flyover has been constructed at a cost of ₹60.13 crore to help decongest Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road between Vandalur and Tambaram railway stations.

A senior official of the State Highways Department said the proposal for setting the flyover at level crossing no. 32 was initiated by the city roads division, with one lane dedicated for traffic heading from Tambaram to Chengalpattu, another for Chengalpattu to Tambaram, and a lane for vehicles heading to Srinvasapuram and nearby areas. The other two lanes would link to Tambaram East Bypass Road.

These arms were opened in phases, with one half of the Chengalpattu-Tambaram arm (743 m) opening in September 2022 and Srinivasapuram arm in June 2023. On Thursday, the other half of the arm linking Chengalpattu to Tambaram (832 m) was opened for public use.

Indiran of Perungalathur said the flyover would help motorists avoid taking a detour of at least 2 km to reach Srinivasa Nagar. Also, motorists proceeding from Chengalpattu to Tambaram East will have quick and easy access to the bypass road.

MSME Minister T.M. Anbarasan, Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja, and Chengalpattu Collector S. Arunraj were among those present at the inauguration event. Mr. Anbarasan said the bypass road at Tambaram East would be fully completed within six months, after permission was obtained from the Forest Department.

