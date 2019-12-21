Flying squad seizes 1,350 kg of ration rice

Flying squad officials attached to the District Supply Office, Vellore seized 1,350 kg of ration rice from an auto driver on Thursday night.
The squad stopped an auto-rickshaw near Anpoondi and they found several small bags containing rice being smuggled from ration shops.
Muthukumaran, 39, an occupant of the auto, was secured by the officials and the rice bags along with the auto was handed over to a food cell official.
The rice bags were sent to civil supplies godown in Vellore on Friday.
