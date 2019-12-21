Chennai

Flying squad seizes 1,350 kg of ration rice

more-in

Flying squad officials attached to the District Supply Office, Vellore seized 1,350 kg of ration rice from an auto driver on Thursday night.

The squad stopped an auto-rickshaw near Anpoondi and they found several small bags containing rice being smuggled from ration shops.

Muthukumaran, 39, an occupant of the auto, was secured by the officials and the rice bags along with the auto was handed over to a food cell official.

The rice bags were sent to civil supplies godown in Vellore on Friday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 1:24:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/flying-squad-seizes-1350-kg-of-ration-rice/article30362966.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY