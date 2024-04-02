Flying Squad inspects Fatima Church in Chennai’s Kodambakkam, finds no unauthorised gift distribution

April 02, 2024 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - Chennai

A Flying Squad team inspected Fatima Church in Kodambakkam, which falls under the T.Nagar Assembly Constituency, recently after a complaint regarding unauthorised gifts distribution activities in another location close to the shrine was reported on cVigil. Officials confirmed no such events were found during inspection.

Elsiyus Fernando, Fatima Church Parrys Council Executive Member, alleged that officers of the Election Commission of India had interrupted the midnight mass for Easter Sunday on March 30, when 2,000 families were involved in prayer.

Meanwhile, Uma Anandhan, BJP councillor from Ward 134 of the Greater Chennai Corporation alleged that the person responsible for organising had used a private building opposite her office for giving out the tokens for hampers. She claimed, “The person gave out 120 tokens for the gifts. This is an offence... We have video evidence, but officials, who arrived after I had filed a complaint via phone and online, claimed they had not noted any such incident.”

According to an Assistant Returning Officer, while the mass to mark Easter was ongoing at the church at night, officials had received a phone call from the councillor that the organisers were handing over gift hampers to people. “Permissions were given by the police to the organisers for the mass earlier through the respective AROs. There was no permit for distributing gifts, although. Hence, a Flying Squad Team [FST] inspected the Church and the Anganwadi. But, after inquiry, as per the report submitted by the FST, no such events were noted. Based on the final report, the petition on cVigil was subsequently closed,” the official stated.

He added, “Complaints with cVigil need to be attended to within 100 minutes from filing. Otherwise, they will be escalated to the Chief Election Officer. There was no intention to disturb the peaceful event.”