Flying of drones banned in parts of Chennai in view of G-20 Working Group Meeting

July 22, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The G-20 Working Group Meeting on disaster risk reduction, will be held from Monday, July 24, 2023 to Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chennai and in Mamallapuram, with delegates from foreign countries expected to participate.

The Chennai police have said that the places of stay for the delegates, and the venues for the meetings are the ITC Grand Chola hotel, Guindy, and the Sheraton Grand in Mamallapuram.

In view of security considerations, areas around these place of stay/visit and routes to be traversed by the foreign dignitaries that fall under the Greater Chennai Police limits, have been declared ‘Red Zones, and the flying of drone cameras and other unmanned aerial objects has been banned from July 23, 2023 to July 26, 2023.

