Flying drones, unmanned aerial vehicles banned for three days

January 31, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Police have banned flying drones, unmanned aerial vehicles in the venues of G20 Education Working Group meetings, the places where the delegates are staying and the routes.

Tamil Nadu is hosting the first G20 Education Working Group 2023 in Chennai, with IIT-Madras hosting a seminar on ‘Role of Digital Technology in Education’ in the city from Tuesday until Thursday. Delegates from 29 countries and representatives from 15 international organisations are participating in the event. They are staying at city hotels and participating in the meetings at IIT Research Park. Delegates attending the event will be taken to Mahabalipuram Group of Monuments, a UNESCO World Heritage site to showcase the rich architectural heritage.

The city police said the venues of meetings, the places of stay and routes have been declared red zones and flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles have been prohibited.

