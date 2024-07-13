ADVERTISEMENT

Flyers irked as Chennai-Bengaluru flight delayed due to bad weather

Published - July 13, 2024 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Airline officials say since it rained heavily in Chennai, the flight, which had to come from Guwahati, was diverted to Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The flight had to originally depart to Bengaluru by 10.05 p.m. on Friday. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Many air passengers were inconvenienced on Friday night as an Air India Express flight from Chennai to Bengaluru was delayed by almost five hours.

The flight had to originally depart by 10.05 p.m. but it left the airport only after almost five hours by 3 a.m. on Saturday. Airline officials said since it rained heavily in Chennai, the flight, which had to come from Guwahati, was diverted to Bengaluru. It could return only after a few hours and then departed back to Bengaluru from the city.

“Due to the inclement weather in Bengaluru and Chennai on July 12, there was a cascading delay on our flight inbound to Chennai. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the airline said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US