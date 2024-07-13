Flyers irked as Chennai-Bengaluru flight delayed due to bad weather

Many air passengers were inconvenienced on Friday night as an Air India Express flight from Chennai to Bengaluru was delayed by almost five hours.

The flight had to originally depart by 10.05 p.m. but it left the airport only after almost five hours by 3 a.m. on Saturday. Airline officials said since it rained heavily in Chennai, the flight, which had to come from Guwahati, was diverted to Bengaluru. It could return only after a few hours and then departed back to Bengaluru from the city.

“Due to the inclement weather in Bengaluru and Chennai on July 12, there was a cascading delay on our flight inbound to Chennai. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the airline said in a statement.

