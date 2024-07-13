GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flyers irked as Chennai-Bengaluru flight delayed due to bad weather

Airline officials say since it rained heavily in Chennai, the flight, which had to come from Guwahati, was diverted to Bengaluru

Published - July 13, 2024 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The flight had to originally depart to Bengaluru by 10.05 p.m. on Friday. Photo: File

The flight had to originally depart to Bengaluru by 10.05 p.m. on Friday. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Many air passengers were inconvenienced on Friday night as an Air India Express flight from Chennai to Bengaluru was delayed by almost five hours.

The flight had to originally depart by 10.05 p.m. but it left the airport only after almost five hours by 3 a.m. on Saturday. Airline officials said since it rained heavily in Chennai, the flight, which had to come from Guwahati, was diverted to Bengaluru. It could return only after a few hours and then departed back to Bengaluru from the city.

“Due to the inclement weather in Bengaluru and Chennai on July 12, there was a cascading delay on our flight inbound to Chennai. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the airline said in a statement.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.