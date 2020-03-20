Flyers from Kerala, Delhi screened

The screening commenced following the State government’s recent recommendation to AAI.

CHENNAI

20 March 2020 01:19 IST

‘Will extend it to all domestic passengers soon’

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday started screening domestic passengers from Kerala and Delhi for COVID-19, at Chennai airport.

Around 3 p.m., passengers who came from Kannur were first screened at the domestic terminal. Officials said the screening commenced following the State government’s recommendation to AAI recently. “We were making facilities for the last two days and since we immediately received the manpower, we decided to start with Kerala and Delhi for now. We plan to gradually extend it to all passengers arriving in the coming days,” a source said.

Only 18,000-20,000 domestic passengers and around 3,000-4,000 international passengers are using Chennai airport these days, and this has been consistently dipping by the day as more passengers are deciding to call off travel plans. “The fall will be very significant next week as the government has planned to stop the arrival of all international flights. On Thursday, many airlines decided to call off flights to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Colombo. Some domestic flights also are getting cancelled owing to lack of sufficient passengers,” an official said.

Advertising

Advertising