Flyers at Chennai airport anxious over requirement of e-pass

CHENNAI

22 June 2020 23:46 IST

Social media abuzz with queries seeking clarification

Do you need an e-pass to travel to Chennai airport during the lockdown? This question continues to weigh on air passengers’ minds, despite the authorities having clarified that a boarding pass or a ticket will do.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that the State government had already communicated to them that passengers just need to keep their ticket or boarding pass handy. “Departing passengers don’t require an e-pass from the Tamil Nadu government,” an official said.

Yet, social media platforms are abuzz with queries from passengers residing in various parts of the city. Swetha S., a resident of Chennai said, “I have to go to the airport to pick up a family friend. The return journey may not be a problem as the passenger will be with me. But I’m worried if I will be asked to show an e-pass while getting to the airport.”

One of the reasons for the prevailing anxiety is that some passengers have been finding it difficult to get a cab. Among them is Nirnoy Nimesh, who tweeted that a private cab company had backed out at the last minute. “I had booked a cab from your website for dropping at Chennai Airport on 20Jun. My pickup time was 1:15 PM and at the last moment I was asked for epass by your company. And cab didn't arrive till 2PM, I had to make my own arrangements and travel,” his tweet read.

Taxi drivers said they were facing difficulties while returning from the airport, and that there had been instances where they had been fined. Murugan S. (name changed) said that he had dropped a passenger from Madhavaram at the airport, and while on the way back, he was stopped at Koyambedu. “Though I showed them a copy of the ticket, the authorities refused to let me go. They have taken my vehicle now. The government had said we were allowed to take passengers to the airport. What did I do wrong?” he asked.