Flowering plants come up at ‘black spots’ outside crematorium

Members of Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase II raise a garden to prevent littering and open urination

Bougainvilleas will soon bloom at TVS Colony Main Road near Officers’ Colony and the burial ground.

In November, residents of Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase II planted nearly 40 bougainvillea saplings at select spots outside these facilities to deter people from littering and urinating there.

N Prasanth, secretary of the resident’s association, points out that residents are monitoring the growth of the saplings and hopes that when it grown, these plants would serve the purpose for which they have been planted.

“As this space is right outside the crematorium, this area is plagued by littered and open urination,” says Prasanth.

A few well-wishers gave money towards the purchase of garden pots and the Association has asked a watchman to water the plants.

Bougainvillea was chosen as it makes a natural fence, with its sharp thorns.

When the garden blooms, the Association will have the area lit up with LED lights and display messages to instil civic sense in people.

Association members have also asked a mechanic workshop operating on the road to not extend its boundaries. “Previously, we had cab drivers parking on the area but this was prevented by erecting temporary barricades,” says Prasanth.

Terrace gardening kits

Recently, to help residents find their green thumbs, the RWA invited the Horticulture department to set up a stall so that people could procure the gardening kits at a reasonable price.

“In 2020, we had organised a similar event to encourage people to buy terrace gardening kits. It helped them get a variety of kitchen and flowering seeds at a concessional rate,” says V Rajagopal, president of the Association. At the sale conducted on December 19, five residents booked these kits.

“Now that the bookings can be done online through https://tnhorticulture. tn.gov.in, we expect many others to avail this,” says Rajagopal.