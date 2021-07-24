Flower traders in Koyambedu witness considerable sales

Prices saw a steep increase due to supply shortfall on Friday

Flower traders at the Koyambedu market recorded considerable sales on the first Friday in the Tamil month of Aadi, which is considered to be auspicious. However, there was a steep hike in prices due to a dip in arrivals.

While the market witnessed a thin crowd early in the morning, more retailers began visiting the market after 10 a.m. M. Selvakumar, a wholesale flower merchant, said many customers bought half the usual quantity as most of the flowers were costly.

“We had to wait till the end of the day to sell some of the garlands. We had a sizeable number of customers visiting shops because it was the season for jasmine. But, it was only 60%-70% of the usual number of retailers,” he said.

A kilogram of jasmine was sold for ₹400-₹450. Traders noted that the market received only half the quantity of flowers on Friday. On average, about 40-50 vehicles of flowers arrive daily from various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States.

A. Manoharan, a flower wholesaler, said rain during the recent weeks and lack of maintenance due to the ongoing pandemic had led to low yields. Most of the flowers were sold for a price of above ₹150 a kg, at least double their usual rate.

While marigolds were priced up to ₹150 a kg, roses cost ₹140-₹160 a kg. From this month, flower sales may pick up due to the upcoming festive season. Prices are expected to drop gradually, Mr. Manoharan added.