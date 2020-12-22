Flower merchants back in Koyambedu

Prices soar as limited stocks are arriving because of rain and mist

The flower section at Koyambedu market started functioning since Monday, after nearly eight months. This was the last section of the market waiting to be reopened at the market.

Sales have picked up at the market as most shops have shifted to the market, said merchants. However, traders want the working hours of the market to be extended till 5 p.m.

The flower market was the first section to be shifted out of Koyambedu during April-end when the market turned into COVID-19 hot spot.

Members of the Koyambedu Wholesale Flower Merchants Association said 600 flower shops functioning at various places of the city, including the Vanagaram temporary market, have moved back to Koyambedu. They have been instructed to follow safety norms and unauthorised shops were not allowed.

Although the market has been receiving limited stock of flowers owing to rains and mist this month, merchants made brisk sales as there was demand for flowers.

The price of jasmines touched ₹900-₹1,000 a kg. The market received only up to one tonne jasmine flowers from neighbouring districts as they were out of season.

Chennai mostly received roses and marigold from places such as Salem, Krishnagiri, Hosur and parts of Andhra Pradesh. But these were sold at double the normal price because of low yield and high demand, said the merchants.

A. Manoharan, a flower wholesaler, said: “Our business hours begin only around early morning hours unlike other sections. The market management committee must consider extending working hours till 5 p.m. for retailers to complete purchase.”

Many issues, particularly encroachments, have been resolved. However, most shops were operating without proper drinking water facility. The authorities concerned must shift shops opened along Kaliamman Koil Street, he added. Traders wanted buses to have a stop at the market.