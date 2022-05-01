Flower Bazaar police arrest murder accused

May 01, 2022 20:06 IST

The accused from Assam had been hiding for over one year

The Flower Bazaar police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old murder accused, who was in hiding for more than a year.

A decomposed body was found by the police from an unused toilet near the pedestrian overbridge at the Fort railway station on February 7, 2021. Based on postmortem report, the body was identified as that of Sathish Kumar, who had gone missing.

The Flower Bazaar police on Saturday got a tip-off that the accused, Bahadur, was in the locality, and a special team apprehended him.