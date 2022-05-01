Flower Bazaar police arrest murder accused

Special Correspondent May 01, 2022 20:06 IST

Special Correspondent May 01, 2022 20:06 IST

The Flower Bazaar police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old murder accused, who had in hiding for more than a year.

A decomposed body was found by the police from an unused toilet near the pedestrian overbridge the Fort railway station on February 7, 2021. Based on postmortem report, the body was identified as that of Sathish Kumar who had gone missing.

Based on the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage, Sathish Kumar was last seen with Bahadur, who hailed from Assam. During investigation, the police found that Bahadur was doing odd jobs in and around Broadway area and Sathish Kumar was regularly taking money from him by threatening him.

On the night of the murder, Satish Kumar demanded money and as Bahadur had no money, they had a fight. Bahadur stabbed Satish with a knife and went back to Assam.

The Flower Bazaar police on Saturday got a tip-off that Bahadur was seen in the locality and a special team apprehended him in Broadway. The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.